Mill Capital Management LLC Invests $313,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 33.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 10,020.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Garmin Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

NYSE GRMN traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.45. 16,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,624. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.19. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $165.84. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

