Mill Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.06.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.95. The company had a trading volume of 86,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,318. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.08%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

