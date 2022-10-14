Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 1,176 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mill Capital Management LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,470 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. American Express makes up 1.8% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.5% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.66. The stock had a trading volume of 167,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.88. The firm has a market cap of $102.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

