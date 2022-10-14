Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mill Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.85. 37,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.92. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. Citigroup started coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.07.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

