Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Mineral Resources Stock Performance

Mineral Resources stock opened at $45.20 on Monday. Mineral Resources has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $52.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services and Processing, Iron Ore, Lithium, Other Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

