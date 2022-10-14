Mirror Protocol Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001054 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $16.10 million and approximately $9.51 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,430.74 or 0.27542360 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010757 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Token Profile

Mirror Protocol’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance.

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mirror Protocol (MIR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mirror Protocol has a current supply of 370,575,000 with 77,742,679.932493 in circulation. The last known price of Mirror Protocol is 0.2097113 USD and is up 2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $13,895,402.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mirror.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

