Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 1,133 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 37.4% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 48.4% in the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.1% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 170,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.9% in the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 86,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 256,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.28. 50,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,308. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

