Mitchell Capital Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN stock traded down $3.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.52. The company had a trading volume of 31,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.50 and a 200 day moving average of $293.73. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,861 shares of company stock valued at $551,356 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

