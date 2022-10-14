Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys 1,386 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,376,000 after buying an additional 85,368 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.97. 210,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,015,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.31 and a 200 day moving average of $80.46. The company has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.70.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

