Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $3.09 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 18,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.79. The stock had a trading volume of 22,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,464. The firm has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.13.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.