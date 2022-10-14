Mitchell Capital Management Co. Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 5,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,909,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,732,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $761.29.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $738.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,312. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $750.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $714.02 and a 200 day moving average of $676.22.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,644 shares of company stock worth $37,337,691. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

