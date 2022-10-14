Mitchell Capital Management Co. Makes New Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,573,608,000 after acquiring an additional 702,121 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,547 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,090,000 after acquiring an additional 183,661 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.21. 197,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,217,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $42.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

