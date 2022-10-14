Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 1,937 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,040 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 33.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Argus downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.23. The company had a trading volume of 401,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,015,462. The company has a market capitalization of $138.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

