Mitchell Capital Management Co. Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,826 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after purchasing an additional 397,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,342,963,000 after buying an additional 317,629 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after buying an additional 1,145,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,776,000 after buying an additional 1,535,255 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,515,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,351,000 after buying an additional 320,475 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,783.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,831 shares of company stock valued at $56,532,979. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $2.52 on Friday, hitting $294.02. 17,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,270. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.71 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

