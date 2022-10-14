MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $155.00 Average PT from Brokerages

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.88.

MKSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 12.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 295,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,393,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 9.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 304,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $78.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

