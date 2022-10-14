Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mobilicom Stock Down 3.3 %
MOB stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. Mobilicom has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $6.66.
About Mobilicom
