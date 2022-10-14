Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mobilicom Stock Down 3.3 %

MOB stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. Mobilicom has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $6.66.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers. Mobilicom Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

