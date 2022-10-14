Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Shares of MC opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.46. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 76.91%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 14.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,135,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,443,000 after buying an additional 757,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,563,000 after buying an additional 427,672 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 84.7% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 773,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,425,000 after buying an additional 354,484 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 448.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 338,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 23.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,627,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,411,000 after purchasing an additional 310,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

