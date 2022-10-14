Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Raised by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.99. The company had a trading volume of 267,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983,439. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.23. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

