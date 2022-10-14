Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Cowen

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.36.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 263,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,983,439. The firm has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.