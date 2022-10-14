Monero (XMR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $87.76 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $144.68 or 0.00733744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.63 billion and approximately $87.76 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,717.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00022507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00265005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00123450 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.66 or 0.00561214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00256153 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00262981 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,187,115 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate XMR through the process of mining. Monero has a current supply of 18,187,000.83894889. The last known price of Monero is 144.20320749 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $104,491,839.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.getmonero.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

