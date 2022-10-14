Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Price Target Raised to GBX 250

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MONY. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.32) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 269.17 ($3.25).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

MONY stock opened at GBX 189.40 ($2.29) on Monday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 162.30 ($1.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 232.02 ($2.80). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 195.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 186.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 1,721.82.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is 106.45%.

In other news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 21,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £40,039.65 ($48,380.44).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.