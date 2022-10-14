Morgan Stanley Downgrades UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Danske raised shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €36.80 ($37.55) to €33.80 ($34.49) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.90.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Performance

UPMMY traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 32,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,545. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $40.84.

About UPM-Kymmene Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

