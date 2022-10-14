M&T Bank Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $15.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.05 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.86.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB opened at $187.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.74 and a 200 day moving average of $173.17. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $141.49 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $883,369.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.