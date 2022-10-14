Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $3.40 Million Position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Capital City Bank Group comprises about 2.2% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. owned 0.72% of Capital City Bank Group worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the second quarter worth $290,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 29.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CCBG. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCBG traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $34.83. 765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,078. The company has a market capitalization of $590.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $53.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.20 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Equities analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

See Also

