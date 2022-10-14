Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 155 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 66,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $765,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,996,592. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.14.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

