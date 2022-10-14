Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $75.00

Shares of Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.91), with a volume of 756706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.40 ($0.96).

Naked Wines Stock Up 5.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 115.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 226.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.02 million and a PE ratio of 2,641.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

