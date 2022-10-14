NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.93. NanoViricides shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 29,664 shares traded.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of NanoViricides

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in NanoViricides by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NanoViricides by 72.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NanoViricides by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Human Coronavirus Program for COVID-19 seasonal coronavirus affliction; HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of various types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide, an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide.

