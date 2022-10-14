National Bank Financial Cuts Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Price Target to C$7.00

Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Arizona Metals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AZMCF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.86. 46,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,157. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. Arizona Metals has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.60.
About Arizona Metals
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arizona Metals (AZMCF)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.