National Bank Financial Cuts Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Price Target to C$7.00

Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Arizona Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AZMCF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.86. 46,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,157. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. Arizona Metals has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.60.

About Arizona Metals

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

