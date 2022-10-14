National Bank Financial Increases Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target to C$13.00

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGI. TheStreet downgraded Alamos Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.81.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 4.4 %

AGI traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,646. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,687,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,644,000 after buying an additional 167,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,820,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,950,000 after buying an additional 169,096 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,624,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,563,000 after buying an additional 446,911 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 113.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,450,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after buying an additional 5,019,569 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,233,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,776,000 after buying an additional 334,176 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

