National Bank of Canada FI Has $12.46 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,259 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Unilever were worth $12,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $188,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Unilever by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $59,188,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,274,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,995,000 after purchasing an additional 991,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $43.68 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

