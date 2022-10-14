National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $14,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $55.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZN. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,169.33.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.