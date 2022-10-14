National Bank of Canada FI Sells 799,657 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 799,657 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $16,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $57.65 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The company has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.94.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

