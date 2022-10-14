National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FIZZ traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.02. 1,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $64.67.

Institutional Trading of National Beverage

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $318.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.60 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 48.49% and a net margin of 12.25%. Research analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 63,947 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,147,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,986,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $2,094,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $1,812,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 411,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 36,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.