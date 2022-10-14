National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NFG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.17. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $502.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.68 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Old Port Advisors increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 22,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

