Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

NYSE:NRP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.74. 17,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,801. The company has a market capitalization of $490.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.53. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $43.72.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.93 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 58.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter worth $59,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter worth $214,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter worth $241,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

