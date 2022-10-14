Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 53106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products in Canada. The company offers plant-based food under the Plantein brand; hemp food under the NATERA and CHII brands; protein bars under the Elevate Me brand; and mushroom fortified bars under the Woods Wild brand, as well as various products under the NATERA Sports and NATERA FX brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Naturally Splendid Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturally Splendid Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.