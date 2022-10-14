Navcoin Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $3,454.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00283771 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00128316 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00061514 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00028287 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,624,611 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.