NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $3.14 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.14 or 0.00015907 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.55 billion and approximately $232.29 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00082677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00061696 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00026101 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001421 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 811,140,329 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 811,140,329 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.15523816 USD and is up 5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $390,471,464.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.