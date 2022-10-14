NEAR Protocol Price Tops $2.98 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.98 or 0.00015559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.42 billion and $190.18 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00081861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00060616 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00025385 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000319 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001430 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 811,140,329 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 811,140,329 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.15523816 USD and is up 5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $390,471,464.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

