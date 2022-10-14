Nebulas (NAS) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week

Nebulas (NAS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.0384 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $209,184.00 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nebulas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00013816 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,430.74 or 0.27542360 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,615,963 coins and its circulating supply is 63,104,161 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas (NAS) is a cryptocurrency . Nebulas has a current supply of 78,499,008.3834 with 62,987,205.82370988 in circulation. The last known price of Nebulas is 0.03823357 USD and is up 3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $246,930.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nebulas.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.