NEM Reaches Market Cap of $350.60 Million (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. One NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEM has a market cap of $350.60 million and approximately $8.09 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEM has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEM alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00013917 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,447.95 or 0.27677564 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000718 BTC.

About NEM

NEM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM (XEM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2015. NEM has a current supply of 8,999,999,999. The last known price of NEM is 0.03924872 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $9,964,058.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://nem.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.