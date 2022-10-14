NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Bought by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NeoGenomics worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 5,912.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,611,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,602 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,575,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,276,000 after buying an additional 859,693 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 469.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 263,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NEO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. BTIG Research lowered NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

NeoGenomics stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $920.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Stories

