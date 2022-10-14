NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NeoVolta Stock Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ NEOV opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43. NeoVolta has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $7.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoVolta

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeoVolta stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned 0.06% of NeoVolta as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It offers NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems to store and use energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

