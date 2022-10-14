Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Short Interest Down 33.8% in September

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,100 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the September 15th total of 347,700 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,343,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 88,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ:NEPT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,610. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neptune Wellness Solutions ( NASDAQ:NEPT Get Rating ) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.40). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 63.89% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. The business had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -6.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

