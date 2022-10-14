Nevada Sunrise Gold (CVE:NEV) Shares Down 4%

Nevada Sunrise Gold Co. (CVE:NEV – Get Rating) shares dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 118,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 292,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$25.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50.
Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and lithium minerals. The company's flagship project is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 5 additional leased patents covering an area of 10,280 acres located in White Pine County.
