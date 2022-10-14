New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Credit Suisse Group

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NYMT. StockNews.com upgraded New York Mortgage Trust to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jonestrading dropped their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.63.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

NYMT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.45. 156,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,810,149. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $934.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.69. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $4.50.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -142.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. CWM LLC lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Further Reading

