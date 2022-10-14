Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Short Interest Down 34.2% in September

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NXFNF stock remained flat at $15.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $16.75.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Next Fifteen Communications Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

