NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

NextEra Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. NextEra Energy has a payout ratio of 54.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.46. The company has a market capitalization of $143.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $671,000. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.7% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 6,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 31.2% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.70.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

