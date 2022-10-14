Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Nielsen Stock Up 0.0 %
NLSN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,430,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,598. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.
Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nielsen
Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.
