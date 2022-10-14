Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NLSN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,430,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,598. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 724.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth about $1,177,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Nielsen by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

