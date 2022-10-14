Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Nkarta in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nkarta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NKTX opened at $13.58 on Monday. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $660.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.19.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Trager sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $87,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,875.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,937 shares of company stock valued at $703,781. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter valued at about $131,000.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

